(Video) ‘I still think…’ – Rio Ferdinand delivers title race verdict that may surprise Liverpool fans after Tottenham dent quadruple hopes

Rio Ferdinand refused to rule out the possibility of there being a further twist or turn in the title race despite Liverpool dropping points against Tottenham.

A well-organised Spurs outfit was strong enough on the day to share the spoils at Anfield and hand Manchester City an opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Cityzens are due to face Newcastle United at the Etihad tomorrow, with Pep Guardiola’s men no doubt keen to make up for their most recent European failure.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Advantage Man City in the Premier League title race? 🏆 "The standards are so high, drawing at home seems devastating."@rioferdy5 and @petercrouch think there are still twists and turns to come before the end of the season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FdaU2DPcyN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022