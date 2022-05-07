(Video) Ian Rush can’t stop grinning as Salah throws down the gauntlet to Real Madrid in FWA awards speech

Mo Salah cut a figure of pure self belief ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Paris for the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Legendary goalscorer, Ian Rush, couldn’t help but grin beside the 29-year-old as he delivered a statement of intent ahead of the fixture.

The Egyptian international was of the opinion that the Reds wanted the trophy in question more than their Spanish opponents, having previously confirmed that the trip to the French capital was very much a ‘revenge’ mission.

