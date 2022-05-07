(Video) Klopp delivers honest verdict on UEFA & FIFA ahead of Champions League final & World Cup

Jurgen Klopp made clear his thoughts on two of football’s most powerful governing bodies in FIFA and UEFA when discussing the greed motivating the decision to host a World Cup in Qatar.

The German insisted that the European-based body was far from being ‘the saints of football’.

With the changes proposed to competitions set to burden clubs and players with yet more matches, it’s increasingly difficult to see the difference between a proposed Super League and the Champions League, with player welfare increasingly ignored.

