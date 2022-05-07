(Video) Luis Diaz gives Liverpool hope with massive equaliser against Tottenham

Posted by
Luis Diaz continued his rich vein of form for Liverpool Football Club with a huge equaliser for Jurgen Klopp’s men with just over a quarter of an hour left to play.

The Colombian international struck from range, benefitting from a deflection to hand the Merseysiders a second-half goal.

It leaves the title-hopefuls needing just another effort to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & ESPN:

