(Video) Luis Diaz gives Liverpool hope with massive equaliser against Tottenham

Luis Diaz continued his rich vein of form for Liverpool Football Club with a huge equaliser for Jurgen Klopp’s men with just over a quarter of an hour left to play.

The Colombian international struck from range, benefitting from a deflection to hand the Merseysiders a second-half goal.

It leaves the title-hopefuls needing just another effort to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & ESPN:

Luis Diaz with a massive moment for Liverpool 🔴 You can feel the frustration released when that hit the back of the net! What a game! pic.twitter.com/Ds7adCPMyA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022

Que gol lucho díaz…. pic.twitter.com/uXPrHoQWpU — Miguel Angel (@Miguelangel8204) May 7, 2022