(Video) Manchester United suffering embarrassment at Brighton as Seagulls hit four past poor Red Devils

(Video) Manchester United suffering embarrassment at Brighton as Seagulls hit four past poor Red Devils

Brighton and Hove Albion continued to capitalise against a woeful Manchester United side at the Amex Stadium, with the hosts registering their fourth goal in the second-half of action.

It could yet get much worse for Ralf Ragnick’s struggling outfit, with 20 minutes left in the tie (at the time of writing).

A loss here would see the visitors potentially allow West Ham United back into the top six should the Hammers win their next two games in hand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

