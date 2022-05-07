(Video) Reported Liverpool target Tchouameni hits twice, including stunning 30-yard piledriver, to single-handedly win Monaco game

Aurelien Tchouameni delivered a remarkable flurry of goals to help his Monaco side secure the lion’s share of the points against Lille.

The Frenchman hit a sharp low drive just outside the 18-yard box to open the scoring before dragging his club back into the lead, following an Angel Gomes equaliser, with a 30-yard piledriver.

It’s an impressive skillset to display, especially with interest on the rise in the Liverpool-linked 22-year-old midfielder ahead of the summer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996: