(Video) Watch Ronaldo laughing at how bad Manchester United are during four-goal thumping from Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a bemused figure on the pitch as he watched his club concede their third goal of the evening against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Graham Potter’s men were in a ruthless mood against Manchester United, registering four efforts past a beleaguered Red Devils outfit that plainly had their minds elsewhere.

The appointment of Erik ten Hag to the Old Trafford dugout is sure to give fans hope for the long-term, though it’s clear that quite the job awaits the Dutchman in Manchester beyond the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo laughing at Manchester United’s incompetence is the defining image of this era at the club. These players are a joke #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LtVy5hu5hM — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 7, 2022