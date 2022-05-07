‘World class’ – Klopp says 25-year-old Liverpool star ‘makes all the difference’ as quadruple hunt continues

Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise for Luis Diaz ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Tottenham in the Premier League.

The German’s pre-match comments come courtesy of Ian Doyle on Twitter, with the manager labelling his latest signing a ‘world-class player’.

Klopp on Diaz: He made a real impact, in any squad in the world there's enough room for a world class player. That's what Luis is, that's why we were so desperate to get him and happy to get him. He makes all the difference. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 6, 2022

The Colombian international has been in stellar form for the Reds since trading the Primeira Liga for the English top-flight, amassing eight goal contributions in 21 appearances (across all competitions) with the Reds.

Whilst we wouldn’t be inclined to rule out the likely possibility of this team still being in the mix for the likes of the Champions League and Premier League, there’s no question that our pursuit of all pieces of silverware on offer has been massively aided by Diaz’s addition to the squad.

The 25-year-old wasn’t the sole reason behind our terrific second-half comeback performance against Unai Emery’s men at La Ceramica, though it’s fair to say that he played a key role in shifting the tide in our favour.

If he can continue to have such a notable impact in fixtures between now and the Champions League final, the sky very much remains the limit in terms of our hopes of attaining further trophies beyond the Carabao Cup.

