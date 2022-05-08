Danny Murphy reveals who he believes could replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool and claims the 23-year-old would be a ‘phenomenal signing’

Danny Murphy has claimed that West Ham star Declan Rice is the perfect man to replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

Although the 31-year-old still has three years remaining on his current Anfield deal, he’s found himself on the bench for some of the Reds’ big games of late and Murphy has therefore been discussing who could replace the ex-Sunderland man in Jurgen Klopp’s side in the future.

“Declan Rice for me 100%. I think if you’re looking for a Jordan Henderson replacement, then you need somebody who could be there for the next ten years,” he told Anfield Watch (via TEAMtalk).

“Rice is a super athlete; he can get box-to-box like Henderson and he leads others around him.

“He doesn’t have to play the holding role, but he could if Fabinho got injured, and I think he could become a great number eight in a better side.

“He’ll be able to get forward more and score goals which he has shown at times. I know he’ll be really expensive, and Liverpool won’t pay that sort of money. But if you’re asking me from a fan’s mindset and a pundit mindset, then if Liverpool were to only sign Declan Rice it would be a phenomenal signing. But as I say I think it would be unlikely.”

READ MORE: (Video) “I’m going to say” – Robbie Fowler gives his verdict on whether Everton will be relegated this season

Rice is now a fully fledged England international and has been superb for the Hammers this season.

Often deployed as a defensive midfielder tasked with the role of breaking up play and blunting attacks from the opposition, he does have the ability to play further forward and operate as a box-to-box midfielder.

The 23-year-old has five goals and three assists to his name this season from his deeper role and he’s captained David Moyes’ side for most of the campaign.

He’s therefore showed his ability to be a real leader as the London club battle it out for a Europa League spot.

There is bound to be interest surrounding the Londoner come the summer so it’ll be interesting to see whether Klopp fancies his chances of signing Rice.

He won’t come cheaply, though.

Moyes is believed to value his star man at over £100m which means a move to the red half of Merseyside is highly unlikely.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim