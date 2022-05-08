Ex-Red calls on Liverpool to ‘still believe’ despite Jurgen Klopp’s side dropping points to Spurs at Anfield

Former Liverpool man Djimi Traore has called on Liverpool supporters to ‘still believe’ after the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Spurs at Anfield.

The result did lift Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of the table on goal difference, but it means Manchester City can now afford to draw one of their final four games and still be crowned champions.

Despite the result, Traore, who lifted the Champions League as a Liverpool player in Istanbul back in 2005, tweeted out to his 41,000 followers and said: “Still believe @LFC will win the league. Come on Reds #YNWA.”

We certainly shouldn’t give up in our attempt of league glory, but our chances are now extremely slim.

We agree with Djimi, though, and we will believe right until the very end.

We still have the potential to win another two trophies in addition to the Premier League so our end to the season is certainly going to be exciting.

Chelsea are our opponents in the FA Cup final next weekend and we also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 – we can’t wait to see what happens in the coming weeks, but Premier League success certainly shouldn’t be written off.

You can see Traore’s tweet below via his account:

Still believe @LFC will win the league. Come on Reds #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) May 7, 2022

