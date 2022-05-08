Ex-Red mocks Tottenham’s full-time celebrations as Antonio Conte’s side hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield

Tottenham fans were delighted to come away from Anfield with a point and John Aldridge was quick to mock the away fans and team.

Taking to his Twitter account after the game, the 63-year-old said: ‘We weren’t quite at it tonight but we should be so proud of this squad for taking us mighty close to a possible Quad. Well done spurs!

‘Great to see away supporters celebrating a draw at the shrine 👍 6 Times and counting in the Big one’.

It does say a lot that a side in the hunt for Champions League football and in need of three points, celebrated a draw like a victory against Liverpool.

We have been in such great form and any team that stops us has to play well, hence the celebrations from the Londoners after the match.

We’ve still got plenty to play for this season, despite some Spurs fans seeming to think our campaign was over – as we claimed top spot in the Premier League.

