Ex-Red urges Liverpool fans to ‘enjoy this ride’ and to believe that ‘everything is possible’ in our final five games

Posted by
Ex-Red urges Liverpool fans to ‘enjoy this ride’ and to believe that ‘everything is possible’ in our final five games

Drawing with Tottenham wasn’t the desired result for Liverpool but one former player has sent a rallying cry to our fans, ahead of the final five games.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jose Enrique wrote: ‘We need to believe. Everything is possible. We are in a situation to chase three more trophies this season.

‘The FA Cup is next weekend against Chelsea, and it’s our big chance for another silverware.

READ MORE: Ex-Red mocks Tottenham’s full-time celebrations as Antonio Conte’s side hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield

‘In the league, we will play Aston Villa on Tuesday, while Man City will play three games until Sunday. Newcastle (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (A). Yes – it’s possible, and we should believe until the end.

‘In the Champions League we will have a final on 28th of May against Real Madrid to end the season in style.

‘So Reds, let’s enjoy this ride until the end. The message from Klopp was clear – nothing is over, we go on, we believe and we never give up!’.

We’ve achieved so much already this season and one draw against a good team can’t derail the whole campaign, now is the time to back Jurgen Klopp and his players.

In the next three weeks we could win a lot, some or none of the remaining three trophies on offer but let’s enjoy the ride and believe in this incredible team.

You can view Enrique’s post on his Twitter account @Jesanchez3:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top