‘Focus on Villa’ – Virgil van Dijk determined to bounce back from the Tottenham draw and claim a victory over Aston Villa

It’s far from the end of the world but Virgil van Dijk couldn’t hide his disappointment as he spoke to the media, after drawing against Tottenham.

Speaking with BT Sport after the game (via Liverpool’s website), the 30-year-old said: “It doesn’t feel like [a point rescued] at all.

“Obviously we knew their game plan, we knew the quality they have, especially on the break. I think on the ball we were just not good enough.

“We lost the ball in difficult situations and if you lose the ball in those situations you’re not well organised, so they can do what they are good at.

“Every break on attacking corners was quite dangerous as well. In the end, it’s frustrating. It is frustrating to drop points, but we have to recover and play the remaining games.

“We have quite exciting games still coming up and we have to turn disappointment now into focus on Villa.”

It’s shows how far we’ve come as a team, with a draw against Antonio Conte’s side feeling like a defeat, whilst we are still in the hunt for a famous quadruple.

The Premier League hasn’t been in our hands for a while and we still need Manchester City to slip up, so that we can win the league this season.

Now, it’s all about the response from this amazing group of players and if the words of our No.4 are anything to go by – they’re ready for a fight.

