‘He knew’ – Jamie Redknapp believes that Jurgen Klopp’s mood during last night’s post-match press conference suggests the German knows Liverpool’s chances of Premier League success are slim

Jamie Redknapp believes that Jurgen Klopp’s mood during his post-match press conference following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Spurs yesterday suggests the German knows winning the Premier League this season is unlikely.

Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle earlier today means that Pep Guardiola’s side are three points ahead of the Reds with three games remaining and also possess a more superior goal difference.

“Of course, City are favourites now, and you can see how disappointed Jurgen Kopp was last night. He knew,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via Pundit Arena).

“He knew and now he’s got to balance it. He’s got an FA Cup, he’s got a Champions League, he’s got the Premier League.

“He’s got to make sure he gets his squad right. So that’s what might be more important now for Liverpool.”

“From City’s point of view, of course, they are favourites. For three points in four games, they’re not easy games but they’re certainly winnable.”

If we’re to miss out on Premier League success, that’s of course hard to take, but it’s not the end of the world when you consider that we’ve already won the League Cup and will compete in the FA Cup and Champions League final later this month.

We still have the potential to complete an impressive treble, but let’s not forget that City still have to travel to Wolves and West Ham before the season ends – they’re tricky places to visit, especially when both clubs are seeking qualification for European competition.

Klopp did send out a defiant message to supporters to continue believing after the game and insisted that a point was still massively helpful for his side.

The point could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Our attention now turns to Tuesday’s clash with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa – another must win game to ensure our title hopes continue into our final two league fixtures.

