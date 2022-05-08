‘I think they’ll destroy’ – Jamie O’Hara weighs in on who he believes will win this season’s Champions League

Jamie O’Hara has weighed in on who he thinks will win this season’s Champions League.

Liverpool, who have won seven European Cups, will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the showcase fixture on May 28 in Paris.

And former Spurs midfielder O’Hara believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will have too much for the La Liga outfit when he was asked to decide who he thinks will come out on top.

“In a final, a one-off game against Liverpool, I don’t think Real Madrid can live with this team. If they’re on it, with the way they play, I think they’ll destroy Real Madrid,” O’Hara told Stadium Astro (via HITC).

The two sides competed against each other in the final back in 2018 with Los Blancos running away as 3-1 winners in Kyiv.

Klopp’s side are a different beast nowadays, though, and have gained vital experience in recent years and won five major trophies since that heartbreaking day in the Ukrainian capital.

Real Madrid have relied on late late goals right throughout the competition against PSG, Chelsea and most recently Manchester City.

The Spaniards were set to be dumped out of Europe’s premier competion on Wednesday night, but two injury-time goals from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty turned the tie on its head and dumped Pep Guardiola’s side out of the competition.

Admittedly, their route to the final has been trickier than ours and they will therefore fancy their chances, but our lads should be right up for it to ensure we finish the season on a massive high.

Our hopes of Premier League success have suffered a huge blow this weekend, but many claim winning the European Cup is a bigger achievement anyway!

