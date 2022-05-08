“It’s been terrible” – John Toshack gives an update on his health after spending nine days in intensive care with COVID

John Toshack spent nine days in intensive care back in February, as he battled a nearly fatal bout of COVID.

Speaking with Marca, the 73-year-old said: “When I was 24 years old, at Liverpool, I had a muscle problem. They told me it would be difficult to play again. But I won three leagues, a European Cup and a UEFA Cup . Then, I injured my ankle. That was it.”

“It’s been terrible [with COVID]. I’ve been away [in ICU] for nine days. Look, in nine days you can lose a league. But I won mine.”

It’s great to hear that our former forward is now well enough to be out walking his dogs and enjoying life in Barcelona with his wife.

The Welshman had a lot of people worried when he was admitted to hospital with the illness but has now thankfully neared a full recovery and is enjoying life again.

Let’s hope his good health continues and the man who has managed Real Madrid and played for Liverpool, can enjoy watching the Reds claim victory in Paris at the end of the month!

