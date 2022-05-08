‘It’s hard to envisage’ – Gary Lineker weighs in on the Premier League title race as Manchester City extend their lead over Liverpool to three points

Gary Lineker has claimed that the Premier League title race is not yet over but admitted it’s highly unlikely that Manchester City will let their lead slip.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Newcastle 5-0 at the Etihad today after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Spurs at Anfield last night.

And the Match of the Day host described the Sky Blues’ weekend as ‘great’ and praised them for their ‘excellent performance’ against Eddie Howe’s side.

His full tweet read: “Great weekend for @ManCity. Excellent performance with some scintillating football after the crushing defeat in Madrid. It’s not all over but it’s hard to envisage them letting it slip now.”

We’ve got to agree with the 61-year-old – City can now potentially afford to lose a game and still pip us to the title on goal difference.

Guardiola’s side still have to travel to Wolves and West Ham as well as welcoming Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to the Etihad on the final day of the season.

It’s hard to accept that our chances of title success are now slim, but there’s no need for us to be downbeat.

We’re set to play every single game possible this season, which is credit to Jurgen Klopp, his staff and the players and we’ll play in the FA Cup and Champions League finals later this month in an attempt to add to our League Cup success back in February.

You can see Lineker’s tweet below via his Twitter page.

