Jamie Carragher explains where he can see Manchester City dropping points during their final three Premier League games of the season

Jamie Carragher has claimed the Premier League title race is not over and has explained that he expects Manchester City to drop points in their remaining three games.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield yesterday whilst City eased to a 5-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad earlier today – the results mean Pep Guardiola’s side are three points clear of the Reds and have a more superior goal difference.

But asked before the Citizen’s hosted Eddie Howe’s side whether the title race is done and dusted, our former defender insisted Jurgen Klopp’s side may still have one more chance to leapfrog the Sky Blues as the top of the table.

“No it’s not lost,” Carragher explained to Sky Sports (via The Mirror).

“I always felt both teams would drop points and I thought this was the real danger game for Liverpool with the way Liverpool play, you think of Son and Kane on the counter-attack, and that was proven in the first goal that Spurs got.”

“I look at the away games at Wolves and West Ham in their next week and I do think City will drop points in one of those games.”

We’re certainly hoping Carra is right.

The London Stadium and Molineux aren’t easy places to visit and with both clubs seeking European qualification and therefore still having something to play for, City will be right up against it.

After Guardiola’s side absolutely collapsed against Real Madrid on Wednesday night and were dumped out of the Champions League, the Premier League is the only piece of silverware his side can lift this season so you’d therefore expect them to be hungrier than ever.

We just need to continue to focus on ourselves and look forward to our impending finals in the FA Cup and Champions League later this month.

