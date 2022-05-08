Jamie Carragher highlights Gary Neville’s hypocrisy regarding Manchester United’s managerial situation

Gary Neville’s hypocrisy regarding Manchester United’s managerial situation has been highlighted by fellow Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher.

The former United defender took to his Twitter account last night to rather hypocritically explain why Antonio Conte wouldn’t have been a good manager for his old side despite him earlier this season calling for Diego Simeone to take over at Old Trafford.

After watching Spurs earn a point at Anfield last night and inflict a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, Neville tweeted this:

But former Liverpool man Carragher was keen to highlight Neville’s hypocrisy and replied with a picture of a headline from earlier this season.

The scouser’s response does prompt the question, if Simeone would be a good fit for United, why would Conte not be?

Both of them set up their sides rather similarly in the sense that they are very defensive minded and don’t play the most attractive style of football.

Their respective styles of play do work at times and both managers won league titles least season, but Jurgen Klopp was keen to express his dismay at the way Spurs were set up against us yesterday.

They had just 35% of possession and had 10 men behind the ball for most of the night, but at the end of the game, only one statistic matters.

The spoils were shared and Conte claimed his players were disappointed to not earn all three points.

Current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man who’s been tasked with the job of bringing the glory days back to the red half of Manchester from next season, but he does have a serious task on his hands.

