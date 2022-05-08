Jose Mourinho reportedly interested in signing 25-year-old Liverpool star who only joined the club in 2020

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in making a move for Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international still has three years remaining on his Anfield deal, but the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United boss has pointed the former Olympiakos man out to the Italian club’s directors, that’s according to Calciomercato.com (via Football Italia).

Tsimikas was reportedly close to signing for Napoli before making the switch to Merseyside in the summer of 2020 for €13m.

The Greek Scouser has found himself behind Andy Robertson in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for most of the season but whenever he has been called upon, he’s been impressive.

His attitude, combined with some of his comical social media posts, means the 25-year-old is real fan’s favourite at L4.

He’s featured 22 times for Liverpool this season and has registered six assists across all competitions.

Both full-backs are a significant part of the German’s style of play and the way he sets his side up – a lot of our width and attacking play comes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson most of the time.

Robertson has become recognised as one of the world’s best left-backs, but with the amount of games we’ve played this season, our No. 21 has been given a fair amount of minutes and he can expect more of the same next term with us looking to compete on all fronts once again.

There’s no reason why the Greece international would want to leave the club as he does appear to be happy, but if the Italian giants were to make a bid, it’d be interesting to see how the club would react.

We certainly don’t want to see him go anywhere, but if he’s wanting to be a regular starter, he may believe his best bet is to move elsewhere.

