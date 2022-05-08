‘The only important thing is us winning’ – Raheem Sterling claims Manchester City don’t rely on Liverpool dropping points

Raheem Sterling has claimed Manchester City are focussing on themselves during the Premier League title run-in and not banking on Liverpool to drop points.

His former side were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield meaning if the Sky Blues are to defeat Newcastle later today, they’ll be three points clear of the Reds with three games to go.

Asked ahead of Liverpool’s draw with Spurs if City need to win all of their remaining games to win the league title, the 27-year-old told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo) : “Yeah, it’s as simple as that. You don’t want to bank on them dropping points or anything.

“It’s as simple as: you’ve got four games left and if you win those four games, you’re champions. That’s all we should be focusing on. At the end of the day, we know that with these four games left, it is in our hands. If we win those games, it is ours. No matter if they play first or we play first at this moment in time, the only important thing is us winning all our games.”

Yesterday’s result was hard to take and it now means that Pep Guardiola’s side can afford to draw one of their final four matches and still be crowned champions.

We had 65% of the ball against Antonio Conte’s side yesterday, but we didn’t create enough or look like scoring as much as we usually do.

City are of course favourites heading into their clash with Eddie Howe’s side, especially with the game being played at the Etihad, but stranger things have happened in football.

They may have some sort of Champions League hangover after suffering such a heartbreaking defeat against Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday night.

They were dumped out of Europe’s premier competition thanks to two injury-time goals from Rodrygo and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema.

That result means we’ll now face Madrid, rather than City, in the final in Paris on May 28.

