‘To all the red men out there’ – Daniel Sturridge sends a message to all Liverpool fans after the draw with Tottenham

Daniel Sturridge left Liverpool after we defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final and now has a message to our fans after the current squad drew with Spurs.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 32-year-old said: ‘To all the red men out there. All isn’t lost. Big games ahead, a lot to play for, an unbelievable squad, backroom staff and ownership in tact.

‘The club has improved immensely in the last 10 years. My optimism for what @LFC are and will become hasn’t wavered. #redordead’.

We have five huge games remaining and still the chance of winning three more trophies in those matches, it is certainly far from over for this season.

It’s not only about this campaign either, our improvement in the past 10 years has been huge and now we have another four years of Jurgen Klopp in charge.

Whether we win one, two, three or four trophies this season – we’ll still be there challenging on all fronts again next year!

