(Video) “Far better than what we were” – Robbie Fowler and Peter Crouch praise Luis Diaz and the rest of Liverpool’s attack

Luis Diaz has come into the club and added to an already dangerously potent forward line, since his arrival in January.

Speaking on BT Sport; Peter Crouch, Robbie Fowler and Rio Ferdinand were full of praise for our Colombian attacker and also the role of the rest of our attacking line.

Crouch: “I feel for Jota, because he’s [Luis Diaz] come in and hit the ground running, [Diogo Jota] has scored 20-odd goals and then Luis Diaz has come in and stolen his thunder. He was magnificent when he came on at half-time [against Villarreal]”.

Fowler: “When we were playing, rotation meant you were dropped! These players aren’t getting dropped because they’re all performing week-in, week-out… the level of these incredible forwards now is far better than what we were”.

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have such a strong attacking line and to be able to manage them so well, so that they are all performing but not sulking for a lack of game time – is amazing.

As we enter our final five games of the season, the Reds will be hoping that all the attackers can add to their personal tallies and clinch some silverware.

"I feel for Jota…Luis Diaz has come in and stolen his thunder!" "The level of these incredible forwards is better than what we were."@petercrouch, @rioferdy5 and @Robbie9Fowler on the embarrassment of riches Liverpool have in attack 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gJOiaGhFE0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022

