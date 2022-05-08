(Video) ‘I don’t like this kind of football’ – Jurgen Klopp not impressed by Tottenham’s tactics but insists he has respect for Antonio Conte’s side

Jurgen Klopp admitted he wasn’t impressed with Tottenham’s tactics after they held his Liverpool side to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last night.

Antonio Conte’s side were limited to just 35% of the ball on Merseyside but Son Heung-min’s strike, which was later cancelled out by a deflected Luis Diaz shot, meant the spoils were shared and the Reds’ title hopes suffered a huge blow.

Following the game, Klopp was questioned whether he was impressed by how the Londoners defended, to which he replied:“I’m sorry I’m the wrong person for that, I don’t like this kind of football. But that’s my personal problem.

“I think they’re world-class, and I think they should do more for the game. I think the game against Liverpool they had 36, 38 per cent possession.

“But it’s my problem. I cannot coach it. So that’s why I cannot do it. So yes, world-class players block all the balls, really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, they won whatever. Fine, absolutely fine. I just can’t. I respect everything they do, but it’s not me.”

It was obviously frustrating for us to drop points yesterday, especially with us having so much of the ball, but we didn’t create many clear cut chances and even our goal required a huge slice of luck.

Spurs did defend resolutely, but they were set up exactly how we expected them to be under the Italian.

Klopp is right to point out that they do have some world-class players.

Harry Kane and Son are two of the leagues most lethal attacking players and it would be interesting to see how Tottenham would fare if they were more expansive and attacking.

They’re very much a counter-attacking side, but if it means they finish in the top four come the end of the season, Spurs supporters will have no complaints at all.

You can see Klopp speaking about Conte’s side below via our Twitter page.

