(Video) “I’m going to say” – Robbie Fowler gives his verdict on whether Everton will be relegated this season

He’s probably not the most liked man by Everton supporters and Robbie Fowler has now had his say on their chances in the relegation battle.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 47-year-old said: “Everton have got a little bit of momentum, on a little bit of a roll at the minute and you can see the atmosphere of the fans”.

When asked “Burnley, Everton or Leeds?” to go down, our former No.9 said: “I’m going to say, I’m going for Everton”.

It wasn’t a prediction that was met with great shock by fellow pundits Peter Crouch and Rio Ferdinand but the former forward was just giving his opinion on the battle at the bottom.

It’s likely to go down to the wire in both the title race and to avoid the drop, with many Merseyside fans checking scorelines on the final day of the season.

We’ll see if the Scouser’s prediction comes true but we’ll all be much more interested in our fate, for the final few weeks of the campaign.

You can view Fowler’s comments on the relegation battle via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

16 | Burnley

17 | Leeds

18 | Everton "Win today and I think Burnley would have been safe." "Everton have got a little bit of momentum at the moment." You'll never guess who @Robbie9Fowler is predicting for the drop (you definitely will) 👀 pic.twitter.com/CHz1D2IJSh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022

