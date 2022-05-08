(Video) Jurgen Klopp impressed by how quickly one young Liverpool star has turned world-class this season

Jurgen Klopp remained defiant as he faced the media following Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham and picked out one member of his team for praise.

The 54-year-old said: “I am delighted with all of the boys, I really think that they all became better over the last year but Ibou, from a centre-half point of view, is a kid pretty much.

“In this position, you usually get world-class a little later but he obviously can do that earlier. Yes, I’m very pleased with what he’s shown”.

Some praise from the boss for Ibou Konate and he has certainly had a tremendous first season for the Reds, looking to nail down a starting role in the final month of the season.

It was a surprise that Joel Matip didn’t start, seeing as our No.5 has seemed to be the man for the cups of late but the Frenchman was given the chance against Spurs.

Although we didn’t keep a clean sheet, nor get the win – it’s still been a very strong first season for the 22-year-old.

