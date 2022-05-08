(Video) Jurgen Klopp tells Son Heung-min ‘here is special’ whilst admiring the Anfield crowd following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a huge blow last night after the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield.

Son Heung-min put Antonio Conte’s side ahead just before the hour mark with Luis Diaz’s deflected strike dragging Jurgen Klopp’s side level 15 minutes from time.

The result did lift the Merseysiders to the top of the table above Manchester City on goal difference, but the Sky Blues are expected to return to the summit when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad later today.

And after the full-time whistle whilst the Liverpool boss was performing his usual walk around the pitch, the German shared a rather interesting moment with the Tottenham No. 7.

Klopp appears to say to Son ‘here is special’ in reference to both Anfield and the club in general.

The South-Korean had a beaming smile on his face and appeared to enjoy the moment with the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Son’s goal last night was his 20th Premier League strike of the season, leaving him just two goals behind top scorer Mo Salah with three games to play.

With his pace and direct style of play coupled with his sharp-shooting, he’d fit in well at Liverpool and you’d expect Klopp to be a huge admirer of the 29-year-old.

Although his goal has damaged our title hopes, there’s no denying that he is a quality player.

You can see the video of Klopp and Son below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter.

Klopp to Son: “Here is special.” pic.twitter.com/LiEw77gr0h — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 8, 2022

