(Video) “Liverpool Hallelujah!” – Classic Liverpool song taking the internet by storm as fans call for it to make a comeback

Liverpool are famed for having one of the most passionate fan bases in world football, with a song book big enough to last an entire season.

One little known chant from the 1950s/1960s has resurfaced and there are many of our current supporters asking for it to make a comeback inside Anfield.

The video has been shared by many fans online, including @DanielMelia92, and shows a group of Reds inside a pub singing “Liverpool Hallelujah!”.

It’s certainly catchy and there’s talk that the song was heard in several pubs around the stadium, before the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

We’re always on the search for new songs and chants but it would be great to hear an old-school classic make a comeback and this is a good one.

With five games left before the end of this season, it would be special to hear a revival before the end of this incredible campaign.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via @DanielMelia92 on Twitter:

LIVERPOOL, HALLELUJAH! HALLELUJAH! Better than anything on the Kop this! pic.twitter.com/dSTkfa8ePG — Daniel (@DanielMelia92) May 6, 2022

