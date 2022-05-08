(Video) Liverpool Women take Anfield lap of honour after claiming WSL 2 league title and promotion to the WSL next season

It’s been a special season for the men but Liverpool Women have managed to secure the WSL 2 league title and promotion back to the WSL.

The squad were welcomed onto the pitch at half-time during the game against Tottenham Hotspur and received a warm welcome from the fans inside of the stadium.

It’s been a special season for Matt Beard’s side and they have gained promotion at the first time of asking, eventually winning the league by a huge 11 points.

The Reds are back at the top table of women’s football next season and will be hoping to build on a strong campaign in the second tier.

Let’s hope it’s not long before we see the squad celebrating a WSL trophy, as they look to close the gap to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

For now though, they can all enjoy the summer and bask in the glory of winning a league title – something the men’s team are hoping to replicate.

You can watch the video of Liverpool Women’s lap of honour via @LiverpoolFCW on Twitter:

A special place, a special club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8beOz8goIm — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 8, 2022

