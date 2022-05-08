(Video) Peter Crouch says drawing with Tottenham is ‘no disgrace whatsoever’ and credits the high standards set by Liverpool

Liverpool will be very disappointed to have drawn with Tottenham but Peter Crouch noted that it is far from a bad result, against a good side.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 41-year-old said: “All they [Liverpool] can do is worry about themselves, they have to win their remaining games.

“The problem is that Manchester City and Liverpool have set themselves standards so high that drawing a game at home seems devastating, drawing against Tottenham who are a good side and a dangerous side, is no disgrace whatsoever.

“The standards that these two have set is so high that any dropped points could mean that the other team get in”.

Antonio Conte’s team were incredibly difficult for the Reds to break down and that’s why we left Anfield with just a point, rather than the three we have become very accustomed to seeing.

On paper it’s a good result against a very good side, it’s just the timing that makes it hard to swallow and that’s all because of our high standards and aspirations.

Now we must move to the final five games and try and win as many trophies as possible, safe in the knowledge that we’ve been playing so well all season and deserve more silverware from the campaign.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on the title race via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Advantage Man City in the Premier League title race? 🏆 "The standards are so high, drawing at home seems devastating."@rioferdy5 and @petercrouch think there are still twists and turns to come before the end of the season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FdaU2DPcyN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022

