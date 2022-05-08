(Video) “The fans were on fire” – Fabinho thanks the Liverpool fans and admits his side tried everything to get the three points

It was a frustrating evening for Fabinho but no fault could really be placed on the players or the fans, as Liverpool couldn’t break down Tottenham despite a fantastic atmosphere.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game, the 28-year-old said: “The fans today were just unbelievable. The fans were pushing us. When we scored the first goal we had the sensation that we want to score the second because the fans were on fire.

“We try until the end. It’s not easy playing every three days in a good level. We did a good game in general.

“We didn’t win, but we have positive things to take from this game”.

It was a very honest interview from the Brazilian and it’s great to see him taking the responsibility of facing the media, even after a disappointing result.

In truth, we’ve been spoiled of late and one draw doesn’t derail or define a season.

Now we have to focus on the final five games of the campaign and see how many of the three remaining trophies we can clinch.

You can watch Fabinho’s interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

