(Video) “What a man!” – Gregory Vignal gives his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp and the job he’s done at Liverpool since 2015

Despite leaving Liverpool in 2005, Gregory Vignal has kept a close eye on his former club and has a lot of compliments for Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on The Kopite Podcast, the 40-year-old said: “It’s amazing, it’s unbelievable. When we are talking about Jurgen Klopp we are talking about management, leadership but what a man.

“I think his achievements are unbelievable and it was difficult in the beginning but the support from the board and the support from the fans has been amazing.

“The way he has transformed the squad and the way he has transformed the team, the way they are playing attacking football and the transition is unbelievable”.

The former Rangers Women’s coach went on to explain how the German’s style of play is used as an inspiration for his coaching style and it’s clear that he’s a big fan.

Few will disagree with the words of the Frenchman and who can argue with how brilliant our boss has been, since his arrival in 2015.

We’re now just five games from glory and let’s hope that the gaffer can add plenty of silverware to his CV this season and in the next four years of his reign.

You can watch Vignal’s thoughts on Jurgen Klopp (at 24:23) via The Kopite Podcast on YouTube:

