‘We just have to keep going’ – Jordan Henderson satisfied with Liverpool’s performance despite being held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield

Jordan Henderson has claimed he was happy with how Liverpool performed against Tottenham Hotspur last night despite being held to a 1-1 draw and suffering a huge blow to their title aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to create many clear cut chances and Luis Diaz’s equaliser only came as a result of a major deflection off a Spurs player.

But despite the dropped points, Henderson is remaining upbeat and insists if his side continue to play how they did last night, they’ll finish the seasons strongly.

“Overall, I thought the performance level was really good again. The energy levels were good, the counter press was really good and the reaction when we lost the ball. We would have probably wanted to create a few more chances, but we still created a couple as well: Virgil hit the bar and we had a couple of others we could have scored from,” he told Stadium Astro (via the Liverpool Echo).

“The performance level was good, but we will be disappointed with the result. I thought the performance level was good and we just have to keep going and performing. If we do that, we will win more than we don’t.”

Liverpool will now prepare for a trip to Villa Park on Tuesday night to face Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Merseysiders are currently sat top of the table, above Manchester City on goal difference, but Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to return to the summit when they face Newcastle United later today.

Our No. 14 now has full focus on the upcoming clash against Villa where three points are imperative.

“We’ve got to go again on Tuesday, in another tough game. If the performance level is high, hopefully we can get the three points,” he said.

Despite our title hopes now looking rather slim, we do have the FA Cup final clash with Chelsea next week as well as our final game of the season coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

A superb treble is still on the cards if we fall short in the Premier League.

