27-year-old Liverpool star to sign four-year deal with European giants after Champions League final – Matteo Moretto

Divock Origi is expected to sign a four-year deal with AC Milan after the Champions League final.

This update comes courtesy of Calciomercato journalist Matteo Moretto, with the Serie A giants taking advantage of the Belgian international’s expiring contract.

Milan, nuovi contatti per ultimare l’acquisto di Divock Origi. Ci si aspetta la definizione totale dell’affare dopo la finale di Champions. Firmerà un quadriennale. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 9, 2022

The former Lille hitman has been one of Liverpool’s reliable performers from the bench this term, amassing 10 goal contributions across 17 games (in all competitions).

One of the key reasons behind our ability to compete successfully across all fronts this term has been down to the efforts of our fringe stars, including the likes of Origi and Taki Minamino.

Whilst concerns over the futures of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino will no doubt continue, we shouldn’t be quick to overlook the vital importance of the 27-year-old this term and in prior campaigns – most notably in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Barcelona.

Bringing in a new forward will likely be one of several priorities in the summer window, regardless of whether or not contracts are handed to key starters, though it’s especially critical that the contributions of our No.27 are replaced.

