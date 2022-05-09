‘Advantage Liverpool’ – French journalist provides update on Aurelien Tchouameni and gives Liverpool the edge over PSG & Real

It’s been a name touted around for a while and now it appears as though Aurelien Tchouameni could be edging closer to a move to Liverpool.

French journalist Julien Maynard Tweeted (translated): ‘The future of Aurélien Tchouaméni has not yet been decided – PSG are still hoping – but it is Liverpool and Real Madrid who hold the rope to welcome the international midfielder from Monaco next season (advantage Liverpool, for the hour)’.

This is certainly positive news on the 22-year-old’s possible move to Anfield and it’s not a bad time to be linked to the Frenchman, given his two goals against Lille in his most recent outing.

Having competition from PSG and Real Madrid probably isn’t ideal though and it’s likely we would be outbid, if this was to go to a bidding war for the midfielder’s services.

The Monaco man has played 48 times this season in centre midfield and in a more defensive role too, with five goals and two assists to his name.

Adding depth and youth to our midfield may very much be an aim of Jurgen Klopp’s this summer and we know from experience that, if he wants a player enough – he’ll go and get them.

L’avenir d’Aurélien Tchouaméni n’est pas encore décidé – le PSG espère encore – mais c’est Liverpool et le Real Madrid qui tiennent la corde pour accueillir le milieu international de Monaco dès la saison prochaine (avantage Liverpool, pour l’heure). #Mercato — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) May 8, 2022

