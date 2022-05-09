Aston Villa set to be without three players as Steven Gerrard hosts Liverpool in the penultimate Premier League away game

Steven Gerrard will host Liverpool for Aston Villa in our penultimate away game of the season and is set to be without three players.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match at Villa Park (via Aston Villa’s website), the 41-year-old said: “With injuries, we’re the same as we were.

“JJ [Jacob Ramsey] won’t make it. He’s got a decent chance for the weekend, but Liverpool’s come too soon, which is disappointing.

“I’m sure he would have been desperate to challenge himself against Liverpool.

“The squad will be very similar to what it was against Burnley.”

That should mean that Jacob Ramsey joins Kortney Hause and Leon Bailey as all missing the game and our former captain will have to field a side without three of his better players.

The recent form of former Red Danny Ings will have to be watched, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to bounce back from a draw with Tottenham Hostspur, with another three points on the board.

Let’s hope we can record an important win and set ourselves up nicely for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

