Bayern to consider swooping in for Sadio Mane as contract talks with Liverpool ‘faltering’ – Sky Sports

Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a transfer for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane with sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, said to be keen on making a deal happen.

This comes courtesy of Florian Plettenberg and Marc Behrenbeck for Sky Sports, with the club said to be looking to take advantage of the fact that the Reds are focusing on renewing Mo Salah’s terms.

Both the Egyptian and Senegalese internationals’ contracts are currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.

In light of how our No.10 has been one of our standout performers since the AFCON final, it’s far from surprising to hear of reported interest in the 20-goal star ahead of the summer window.

Enjoying a new lease of life playing centrally in the forward trio, following the addition of Luis Diaz in the winter window, the former Southampton ace has shown commentators that teammate Salah is perhaps not the only winger capable of extending his years delivering at the top level well into his 30s.

Certainly, should our recruitment team and Jurgen Klopp be confident in Mane continuing his positive form in the latter half of the campaign for the next handful of years, engaging in contract talks should be a no-brainer if the finances allow for it.

