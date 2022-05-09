BBC pundit says ‘Manchester City are better than Liverpool’ but haven’t ‘suffered enough to win the Champions League’

Liverpool and Manchester City’s rivalry has been balanced on a knife edge for years now but one pundit believes they are the better team.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks said: ‘Manchester City are better than Liverpool and they destroyed Real Madrid over two legs – but Liverpool are in the final of the Champions League and so are Real.

‘As another season comes to a close, Manchester City have been rocked so much by their Champions League semi-final exit that there have even been calls for Pep Guardiola to be sacked.

READ MORE: (Video) Real Madrid lose the Madrid derby to Atletico Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side make seven changes

‘City fans are entitled to be angry. They have unceremoniously blown two excellent chances at lifting this trophy.

‘Football fans, when hurt, allow their frustrations to get the better of them but no serious Manchester City fan could possibly contemplate anything so hysterical as showing Guardiola the door and expect to be taken seriously.

‘City still have a Premier League title to win and the way they brushed Newcastle United aside in pursuit of yet another trophy suggests what took place in Madrid last Wednesday night was merely part of the suffering that must form part of the winning.

‘Ian Wright painstakingly told me over lunch this week that City hadn’t ‘suffered enough’ to win the Champions League.

‘Liverpool suffered terribly in the 2018 final when a dubious challenge by Sergio Ramos saw Mohamed Salah carried off. The situation was soon compounded by the disastrous goalkeeping errors made by Loris Karius.

‘The Reds have since returned in the 2019 and 2022 finals, and with a vengeance. Manchester City haven’t suffered enough to win the Champions League. However, when they have, they will’.

To be so brazen as to say that Pep Guardiola’s side are better than ours seems odd, particularity due to the closeness on points over the past few years.

The Cityzens certainly have the edge on domestic trophies but we all know they would swap half of them for our Champions League title and the chance to play in the final this year.

Many of their fans will argue that they have suffered in Europe too but our only concern is on trying to win as many trophies as we can this season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim