‘Do you want to go to Villa?’ – Pundit says ‘some pitch’ from Gerrard will be need to convince Liverpool star to leave

Paul Robinson has suggested that Steven Gerrard will need to deliver ‘some pitch’ to convince Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds defender has been linked with an exit at the end of the campaign due to a lack of game time.

“Given his age and where he is at in his career, he will want to be playing every week. To get that under Steven Gerrard at a club like Aston Villa is a great opportunity for any player,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“But when you look at where Liverpool are, do you want to go to Villa? They’re in the bottom half of the table.

“The attraction will be regular first-team football. But if Gomez is playing 25 games a season for Liverpool it would have to be some pitch from Gerrard.”

The reliability of Joel Matip this term, coupled with the strong performances of Ibrahima Konate, has meant that Virgil van Dijk’s title-winning centre-half partner has often been relegated to the bench or forced to deputise at right-back.

It’s a remarkable situation at a football club when a star of Gomez’s clear talent struggles for regular game time.

With our French summer signing 22 years of age and the former Charlton Athletic prospect two years his senior, the future of our backline does appear to rest with the pair of highly-rated centre-backs.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff won’t be in a rush to part ways with either one of Van Dijk or Matip, of course, in the meantime.

