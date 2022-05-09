Ex-Red urges Kevin De Bruyne to ‘go to Liverpool’ and insists he will be asking questions of his Manchester City teammates

Manchester City have won more trophies than Liverpool in the past five years but Kevin De Bruyne still can’t say that he’s won the Champions League.

Writing for The Mirror, Ex-Red Stan Collymore discussed why the Belgian could want a move to Anfield: “In August 2020, I wrote a column saying Kevin De Bruyne should go to Liverpool and, of course, at the time the comments on it were all, ‘Ha ha ha, why would he want to go there?’ Well, those who took the time to reply are not laughing now and I can’t help wondering if it has crossed his mind that it might be time for a change.

“As a player, you know when you walk off the pitch whether or not you have had the impact you wanted to have on a game. And after City’s Champions League exit, I’m sure De Bruyne will have been looking around thinking, ‘Are other people as good as I am? Will they help get me to where I need to be? Do I need to go to a club which is a routine winning machine?’

“His effectiveness in the biggest one-off games for club and country is actually very poor and maybe it’s time for him to go to a Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, a club, or more importantly organisation, that has that winning mentality which gets the best out of him. Look, Liverpool might not be able to afford his wages — City have the means to pay a player whatever he wants and my old club, big as they are, don’t.

“And he may well walk out of City one day saying, ‘I’ve won the lot here’, and I’ve no doubt City will ultimately win the Champions League. But the feeling of winning what he has won so far with City will not push him anywhere near the heights he could still get to if he was with one of those other clubs because of their histories.

“The difference is palpable and I wonder if KDB, who is from a family of Liverpool fans and whose hero was Michael Owen when he was younger, needs that now to become the difference in the biggest games.”

The 30-year-old is one of the greatest players in the world and deserves to have a CV that includes the most illustrious trophy in club football but that isn’t the case.

Although a transfer to Merseyside seems near impossible, the thought of the former Chelsea man having jealous glances at our European pedigree are easy to believe.

We’d all love to see the midfielder grace our side but for now, we’ll just have to be happy with the fact that he is envious of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

