Fabrizio Romano provides an update on ‘monitored’ Calvin Ramsay with ‘talks ongoing’ as his links to Liverpool intensify

He may not have been a household name several weeks ago but the links between Liverpool and Calvin Ramsay seem to be growing ever stronger.

According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘Liverpool have monitored again Aberdeen fullback Calvin Ramsay [born in 2003] during the game vs Dundee, few days ago. He’s considered a top talent for present and future. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFC

‘Talks ongoing about fee and potential contract, still not fully agreed’.

The defender was recently crowned Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year and has had a successful season for Aberdeen, this term.

The 18-year-old has nine assists in 33 appearances from right-back in this campaign and would potentially provide good cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This could also facilitate a move for Neco Williams, allowing another loan spell at Fulham and then providing Jurgen Klopp an opportunity to see all three defenders’ progression next year.

