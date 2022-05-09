Garth Crooks predicts outcome of title race after Man City capitalise on Liverpool dropping points

Garth Crooks made it unequivocally clear that he is expecting Manchester City to go all the way in the title race after defeating Newcastle to the tune of five goals.

The Cityzens showed no mercy in their dismantling of Eddie Howe’s men, with the Sky Blues making the most of their league rivals’ disappointing draw against Tottenham at the weekend.

“Kevin de Bruyne was the architect of this commanding performance by City, as cries of ‘campione, campione’ rang out around the Etihad from their supporters,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his column for BBC Sport. “Liverpool fans will hope that presumptuousness backfires but somehow I don’t think it will. The title is over.”

Three points now separate the top two outfits in the English top-flight with three games to go to decide the fate of the title.

As things stand, the odds are certainly stacked in the league leaders’ favour, particularly after Pep Guardiola’s men plumped up their goal difference with five registered at the Etihad on Sunday.

We’d have to respectfully disagree with the pundit regardless over the status of the title race, however, given that this Liverpool side will no doubt push City all the way through to the end of the campaign (as little as there is left of it).

If that’s not enough to keep our hopes of a historic quadruple alive, we simply have to give credit to a terrific Manchester City outfit, not to mention ourselves in helping set impeccably high standards at the pinnacle of English football.

