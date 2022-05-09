How Manchester United have boosted Liverpool’s title hopes despite disappointing Tottenham draw

Manchester City’s ruthless five-goal thrashing of Newcastle United made it clear to any in doubt that Pep Guardiola’s men are in no mood to slip-up in their pursuit of an eighth league title.

Despite Liverpool handing the Cityzens a further boost in the race in question with a draw against Tottenham, fans will no doubt be holding out on the possibility of the incumbent champions dropping points against the likes of Wolves and West Ham.

Huge game this now for Liverpool. Suddenly, both Wolves AND West Ham have Europe to play for, with Man Utd absolutely gone on all levels. That will mean nothing though, unless Reds win this. No given, especially with Conte's horrible, negative style, but victory massive.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 7, 2022

As David Maddock rightly pointed out in a tweet, Manchester United’s dismal defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend opened the door for the two previously mentioned outfits to leapfrog the Red Devils into the top six.

READ MORE: Julian Ward tasked with nailing down contract negotiations for Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit – could lead to 25-year-old’s departure

It’s a very real possibility for David Moyes’ men, with the Hammers only three points away with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

For Wolves, such a scenario is ultimately dependent on the Old Trafford-based outfit dropping points in their final game of the season – not to mention the Wanderers winning all of their remaining three fixtures.

Either way, there now exists some degree of motivation for the clubs with Manchester City standing in the way of their respective ambitions.

Whether it will be enough to see the league leaders stumble in their hunt for the title is another entirely, of course.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim