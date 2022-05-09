(Image) Darwin Nunez likes Jurgen Klopp post on Instagram and sparks more transfer links to Anfield

We’re coming up to the crazy point of the year where football is replaced with transfer rumours and this summer may contain several mentions of Darwin Nunez.

After starring for Benfica against Liverpool and across the course of his 34-goal season, Jurgen Klopp has been public on his love for the forward.

Now, these links have intensified as eagle-eyed Instagram users spotted the Uruguayan liking a post about our boss hugging his players.

It may just be that the 22-year-old felt a little lonely and was in need of an embrace but many will read between the lines on this one and see it as a plea for a move.

This could be nothing, it could be something but one thing for sure is that our German manager is a big fan of the No.9 and that appreciation seems to be shared by both parties.

We’ll see what happens but it seems as though it won’t be the last time we’re linked with the former Almeria attacker.

You can view the post and the like from Darwin Nunez courtesy of 433 on Instagram (via Reddit user u/HariRaamanathan):

