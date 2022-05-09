Jurgen Klopp shares Firmino injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Jurgen Klopp issued some positive news on the injury front after confirming Bobby Firmino would be in contention for Liverpool’s upcoming tie with Aston Villa.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Paul Gorst, with the Echo reporter relaying the German’s comments in his latest pre-match presser.

The Brazilian international has been out of action for the Merseysiders since mid-April with a foot concern, though could return to the squad at a critical point in the campaign.

As our prior meeting with Inter Milan proved, the former Hoffenheim frontman can still be a key contributor on his day when the stakes are high.

The form of the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota means that our No.9 is unlikely to have a guaranteed starting berth in the first-XI in the games that decide which way silverware will go on the day.

Regardless, we shouldn’t discount the 30-year-old’s potential influence from the bench, nor the impact his presence will have on his fellow forwards by virtue of increased competition for places.

