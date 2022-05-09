Klopp responds to Guardiola’s bizarre Liverpool fan comments after City thrash Newcastle

Posted by
Klopp responds to Guardiola’s bizarre Liverpool fan comments after City thrash Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp laughed off comments made by Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard claimed that most were supporting Liverpool in the title race.

In comments relayed by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the German joked about the divide in Merseyside between Everton and Reds fans.

The Cityzens secured a massive lead in the context of the late stage of the season, opening up the gap between the title-chasers to three points after capitalising on their rival’s draw against Tottenham.

READ MORE: How Manchester United have boosted Liverpool’s title hopes despite disappointing Tottenham draw

It’s somewhat strange how the conversation always seems to be brought back to Liverpool, even when the former Barcelona head coach is asked to share his thoughts on the game his side just played and won comfortably.

Perhaps it demonstrates the extent to which the 51-year-old actively considers the threat posed by the Merseysiders – a team he dubbed a ‘pain in the ass’ not too long ago.

Perhaps the manager simply can’t fathom how a club without the limitless resources at City’s disposal has had the impudence to challenge their domestic dominance.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple 

One response to “Klopp responds to Guardiola’s bizarre Liverpool fan comments after City thrash Newcastle”

  1. 100% of Geordies want Citeh to win it…
    After the disgraceful way LFC owners and Manager went about trying to block the NUFC takeover we now view you as low as Manure.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top