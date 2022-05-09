Klopp responds to Guardiola’s bizarre Liverpool fan comments after City thrash Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp laughed off comments made by Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard claimed that most were supporting Liverpool in the title race.

In comments relayed by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the German joked about the divide in Merseyside between Everton and Reds fans.

Klopp on Guardiola comments: "(Laughs) Here a lot of people want us to win the league but even here it is only 50%. As managers, after a game we're obviously massively influenced by games/situations. What I said after Spurs (criticism)…I wouldn't. Just my feeling at the moment" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 9, 2022

The Cityzens secured a massive lead in the context of the late stage of the season, opening up the gap between the title-chasers to three points after capitalising on their rival’s draw against Tottenham.

It’s somewhat strange how the conversation always seems to be brought back to Liverpool, even when the former Barcelona head coach is asked to share his thoughts on the game his side just played and won comfortably.

Perhaps it demonstrates the extent to which the 51-year-old actively considers the threat posed by the Merseysiders – a team he dubbed a ‘pain in the ass’ not too long ago.

Perhaps the manager simply can’t fathom how a club without the limitless resources at City’s disposal has had the impudence to challenge their domestic dominance.

