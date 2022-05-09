Klopp will intervene in dressing room in one way after Spurs draw hands City more control over title race

Jurgen Klopp expressed little in the way of concern over the state of Liverpool’s dressing room after suffering a damaging draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.

In comments relayed by Paul Gorst on Twitter, the German noted he would encourage a spirit of positivity amongst his squad but would otherwise leave his players to their own devices.

Klopp: "The dressing room looks after itself but I will tell them anyway [to be positive]." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 9, 2022

The Reds are set to next take on Aston Villa in what is being billed as a must-win fixture for the side with three points now separating them from league leaders Manchester City.

With our quadruple hopes now hanging by the thinnest of threads, it’s remarkable how the mood has shifted in some quarters within and beyond the fanbase.

Though it would be a massive shame to see a slice of history escape our near grasp, to have not dropped points against an English top-flight outfit beyond Manchester City (10th April) since our 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the start of January is a tremendous feat.

Poor results earlier in the campaign will no doubt be pointed to should we be denied a 20th league title at the end of the season, though few can fault our efforts in the second-half.

