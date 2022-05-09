Liverpool handed huge boost over future of 20-goal attacker after reliable journalist challenges reported interest from European heavyweight

Christian Falk has challenged one report from Florian Plettenberg claiming that Bayern Munich are actively considering Sadio Mane as a transfer target for the summer.

The German journalist refuted the claim in a tweet online, with it having been alleged that the Bundesliga giants’ sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was keen on the 30-year-old.

NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Mané‘s agency „ROOF“ at Mallorca on Friday https://t.co/JUjJaBpALR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 9, 2022

The No.10 has enjoyed a stellar campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, amassing 20 goals across all competitions.

Given the focus is currently on, by all accounts, Mo Salah when it comes to potential contract extensions, few could begrudge the Bavarians from attempting to tempt one of the globe’s top wingers away from Merseyside.

Other reports, however, have suggested that we’re keen on extending Mane’s stay at Anfield after negotiations are concluded with our Egyptian King, which looks increasingly likely to be delayed until the summer window.

At 30 years of age, the Senegal international did present something of a conundrum for the Liverpool hierarchy, with performance historically tending to dip for players in such an age group.

A reinvigorating switch to the heart of our frontline, however, may very well challenge any concerns in that regard, allowing us to potentially benefit from one of Europe’s top forwards a little while longer beyond 2023.

