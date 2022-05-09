“The best team in the world right now” – Steven Gerrard on facing Liverpool and how Aston Villa can ‘hurt’ us

Steven Gerrard is a Liverpool legend and the manager of Aston Villa, he will put allegiances aside though to try and get his team the victory.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match at Villa Park (via Aston Villa’s website), the 41-year-old said: “They’re a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now. We’re well aware of the challenge.

“I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. You either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try and take it on and find situations where you can have your moments in the game.

“Every team on the planet, historically or now, there’s always areas or situations that happen in a game where you can hurt them.

“We’re well aware of the size of the challenge tomorrow, but it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it. Big games of football are what it’s all about.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be favourites for the game and will be hoping to close the gap to Manchester City, at the summit of the Premier League table.

Let’s hope we can make light work of the task at hand, to enable an opportunity for some foresight of our FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea on the weekend.

It’s not going to be an easy job but we’ll be aiming to complete the double over our former captain’s side.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Doubters into believers – 57% of Liverpool fans still believe that we can win the quadruple