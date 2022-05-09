“They have to respect us” – Emiliano Martinez warns Liverpool that ‘Villa Park is not an easy ground’ and wants to win three points

Liverpool fans will be wanting Aston Villa to beat Manchester City on the final game of the season but first Emiliano Martinez wants to beat the Reds.

Speaking with Aston Villa’s club website, the 29-year-old said: “We beat them last season, it was a close game at Anfield this season and I don’t want us to have the regret of respecting Liverpool too much.

“They have to respect us as well – Villa Park is not an easy ground to play at. We have to go for the three points.

“We need a big win, and it would be a big, big win to beat one of the best teams in Europe right now.

“After this season, where we’ve had a couple of four or five-game losing streaks, we deserve a big win, and hopefully it can be tomorrow night.”

It would be a huge upset for our Premier League campaign, if we were to follow up a draw with Tottenham Hotspur with more dropped points in Birmingham.

Jurgen Klopp won’t allow his players to have half an eye of the upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals, instead all the players will be competing for a place his future line-ups.

Let’s hope we dispel the Argentine’s belief and prove that Villa Park is a place we can go and claim a big victory.

